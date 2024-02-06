Actor Duane Martin Reveals Engagement

After a public divorce from his longtime wife and mother of his two children, actress Tisha Campbell, Duane Martin is ready to say "I Do" again. His divorce from the Martin staple was contentious. She accused him of years of financial, physical, emotional, and psychological abuse. Amid her divorce, she alleged she was penniless. But during Grammy weekend, the All of Us star announced his engagement to actress and model Ashley Marie Jones. In one of his Instagram, he shared behind-the-scenes moments from the proposal. "She said YES 💍 ❤️ Meet my fiancée, God don't make people like her in 3s," he wrote in a post on Jan. 3, adding, "She's rare. She's a heart opener. Her spirit is cherry. I'm hugging gratitude tight." That post was accompanied by a video montage of Jones in a variety of scenes on the beach and on set.

The following day, Martin shared another post that featured the romantic events leading up to the proposal, including the couple boarding a helicopter touring Los Angeles. Martin was videoed getting down on one knee in the plane as Jones was at a loss for words. As she nodded, "Yes," they shared a kiss. While congratulations are in order, it's been a difficult few years for Martin's image.

He and Campbell battled over finances, many of which she claimed he controlled and hid during their nearly 30-year marriage. Actress LisaRaye McCoy also named him as a contributing factor in her divorce from former Turks and Caicos Prime Minister, Michael Misick.

McCoy claims Martin was influential in her then-husband's infidelity. "When I introduced them [Michael Misick and Duane Martin] that was one of the worst things I could have ever did," she said during her TV One Uncensored episode. "Somehow within that relationship, I lost my husband to Duane Martin and they became better friends than what me and my husband did, and I couldn't understand that for the love of God."

She continued, "He became disrespectful with introducing my husband to different women and women that we actually knew."