Derek and Hannah Jeter Make First Post-Baby Appearance

Derek and Hannah Jeter welcomed their first child, daughter Bella Raine Jeter, on Aug. 17, and the new parents took some time for themselves Monday night when they stepped out for date night at Carbone restaurant in NYC’s Greenwich Village neighborhood.

Derek wore a blue and black flannel button down and black jeans for the casual outing, while Hannah opted for a dark flowing top and jeans. The night out marks the first public sighting for the pair since their daughter’s arrival.

The couple married in 2016 and announced in February that they were expecting their first child.

While Hannah was pregnant, Derek expressed a bit of nervousness about becoming a parent, telling reporters after retiring his No. 2 New York Yankees jersey in May that he felt “unprepared” to be a dad.

“You know, I prided myself in my career to be prepared at all games,” he said, via NewJersey.com. “Any time I’m unprepared, it makes me uncomfortable. I’m unprepared.

“From everything people have told me, just do it and see what happens,” he continued. “People can give you advice, but until you’re in it, you never really know what to expect. So I’m excited, but at the same time I’m nervous.”

