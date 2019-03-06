Demi Lovato Splits From Boyfriend, Designer Henry Levy

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Henry Levy have called it quits.

A source close to the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple have split after four months of dating. The source added that, contrary to original reports, Levy was never Lovato’s sober companion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former couple had first been linked back in November after they were spotted dining together at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, shortly after Lovato completed her stint in rehab following an apparent drug overdose in July. The following night, they were seen getting coffee together.

In December, the couple were spotted kissing outside Nobu restaurant in Malibu before leaving in the same car. Later that month, Levy, the controversial designer of the couture fashion line Enfants Riches Déprimé, French for “Depressed Rich Kids,” made their relationship Instagram official when he posted a photo of himself kissing Lovato on a private jet.

The former couple had reportedly met in rehab years before their friendship turned romantic and had “hit it off immediately and became fast friends.”

“Demi and Henry enjoy spending time together and are casually dating,” a source said at the time. “Demi and Henry started out as friends but quickly realized they had a lot in common. Demi feels comfortable with Henry because she doesn’t have to hide her past and can be honest with him about her addiction and recovery.”

News of their split comes just days after it was reported that Lovato had sought further treatment at a facility outside of Los Angeles.

“She has not relapsed since she overdosed. She did recently go to a facility, but it was her own decision,” a source claimed. “It was one trip to a treatment facility for a few weeks outside of Los Angeles.”

Other sources reported that the singer had checked into a facility in Hawaii following backlash she received over a tweet directed at 21 Savage.

Neither Lovato or her team have confirmed or denied the reports.

The Grammy-nominated artist had first entered rehab back in July after she was rushed to the hospital following a near-fatal drug overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, which has since been put on the market. She remained in the hospital for two weeks before checking into a rehab facility outside of California, where she sought treatment for 90 days.

Now back in Los Angeles, Lovato is continuing to focus on her sobriety. According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Lovato has “cut ties with everyone on her team and has started fresh” and stopped spending time with those who “enable” her.