Demi Lovato Seen Rocking Diamond Ring on That Finger

Demi Lovato celebrated boyfriend Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos’ birthday with a trip to Disneyland, but it was the diamond band on her ring finger that got a few people talking. The pop star was seen sporting the sparkler, similar to one seen on Khloé Kardashian, on Snapchat before her Disney trip, but we’re thinking it’s nothing more than a pretty accessory.

To celebrate her man’s birthday, Entertainment Tonight shares that Lovato, Vasconcelos and a group of friends rode to Disneyland in a limo before spending the day at the park and sharing moments from trip on social media.

Vasconcelos posted multiple shots from the day on Instagram, including a sweet shot cuddling with Lovato. “I love you,” he wrote.

He also posted a group shot of the pair’s friends, as well as a short clip of Lovato giving him a kiss on the cheek.

Lovato could also be heard in a video saying, “Party time! Happy birthday, babe.”

The pop star previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Vasconcelos, saying, “I’m just having fun, you know? And my life is in a really good place right now.”

She added that one of the things she likes most about the MMA fighter is his sense of humor.

“He makes me laugh,” she said.

(Photo: Snapchat / Demi Lovato)

