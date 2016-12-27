Pop Star Demi Lovato Allegedly ‘Hooking Up’ With UFC Fighter Luke Rockhold

(Photo: Twitter / @usweekly)

Demi Lovato is allegedly “hooking up” with UFC fighter Luke Rockhold, Us Weekly reports, according to an insider who shared that the singer wants to keep things casual.

“She’s just trying to have fun right now,” the insider said. “They’ve been talking, hanging out and hooking up, and they like each other.”

TMZ shares that Lovato and Rockhold have been talking for a few months, and the pair have even allegedly sent each other secret messages on social media. Last month, Rockhold posted a photo to Instagram of a smiley-face drawn on his pinky finger, with Lovato sharing a similar tattoo days later in a video captioned, “Cause life’s too short to not tattoo your pinky.”

Sessions at Junqs make me happy A photo posted by Luke Rockhold (@lukerockhold) on Aug 4, 2016 at 5:03pm PDT

Cause life’s too short not to tattoo your pinky 😂 A video posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 7, 2016 at 5:31pm PDT

Lovato had previously dated actor Wilmer Valderrama for nearly six years, and the pair split in June of this year. Valderrama is now reportedly back together with his ex, actress Minka Kelly, a development the insider says Lovato is “not thrilled” about.

“It is kind of questionable that he would be with someone he’s already dated,” the source said. “It was obviously easy for him to fall back on something that he knows is a sure thing.”