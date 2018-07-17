David Hasselhoff Reveals Upcoming Wedding Plans

David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts are finally ready to get married after a two-year engagement, and The Hoff let some of the details slip during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight Saturday.

While walking the red carpet at Bruce Willis’ Comedy Central Roast in Los Angeles, Hasselhoff, 65, said he plans to marry Roberts, 37, on July 31 in southern Italy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re gonna get married on the 31st, you know, in Italy,” Hasselhoff told ET. “My birthday is on Tuesday and then we shoot out to the U.K. and a few places and then we’re gonna get married, but a very small wedding with her family from Wales in Puglia, which is southern Italy.”

After the wedding, the two plan on heading to the Maldives “and we’ll stay underwater for about two weeks.”

Although the wedding has not happened yet, Hasselhoff is already wearing a wedding ring.

“This ring that I’ve got is really special. It’s my mom and dad’s and I wear it for luck and I wear it for remembrance and so I thought, you know, it’s nice I don’t have to go out and get another ring. I’ll just keep this one,” the former Baywatch star said.

Hasselhoff and Roberts met in 2011 after they met in the U.K., while he was a judge on Britain’s Got Talent. they got engaged in 2016, but Hasselhoff previously said he was not interested in marrying Roberts because of their age gap.

“To be honest, the reason I haven’t got married yet is because I know it’s not going to be a perfect relationship. We’re not going to grow old together, let’s face it,” he said in 2015, reports The Sun. “Sometimes I think I love her enough to say, ‘Go and find a man of your age and have a life. We had a great time and we love each other but… That would be horrible and it would probably take years to get over.”

In a 2015 interview with Closer Magazine, Roberts also admitted to being apprehensive about dating the actor because of the age difference.

“I think everyone is drawn to a celebrity, but I really wasn’t drawn to David at first as I was concerned about the age gap. On paper, it sounds weird, but it’s not in real life,” she said at the time. “David doesn’t act his age and he doesn’t look it either. He has the personality and energy of a 49 year old. I find it hard to keep up with him sometimes!”

Hasselhoff was previously married to Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989 and Pamela Bach from 1989 to 2006. Bach and Hasselhoff have two daughters, Taylor Ann, 28, and Hayley, 25.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty