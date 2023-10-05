David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria's Claim She Grew up 'Working Class'

David Beckham was determined to have his new docuseries as accurate as possible. In a video clip from Netflix's four-part documentary Beckham, the soccer icon, 48, is seen kidding around with his wife, Victoria, during their own sit-down interview for the film.

The former Spice Girl, 49, shared with the audience how she and David are both from working-class families and just as she was about to finish her thought, her husband decided to act. During Victoria's interview, his head poked into the room, and he laughed, "Be honest."

"I am being honest," Victoria replied. As he continued to appear skeptical, David asked his wife, "What car did your dad drive you to school in?" Some discussion about the vehicle continued until Victoria finally conceded. "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce." "Thank you," David smiled before exiting the room.

It may seem impossible to uncover anything more information about David Beckham, but the eponymous Netflix documentary directed by "Succession" star Fisher Stevens gives us a glimpse into the multifaceted world of the soccer player. As part of their revealing insight, the couple discussed the 2004 U.K. tabloid reports that Beckham had cheated on his former assistant Rebecca Loos and model Sarah Marbeck around the time he was transferred to Real Madrid.

He does not admit to the allegations here, instead portraying himself and Victoria as victims of the media's insatiable appetite. This is the first time the couple has addressed the affair allegations in years. "Um … There was some horrible stories that were difficult to, um, deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage," David said about his affair in the docuseries via Rolling Stone.

"When I first moved to Spain, it was difficult because I'd been part of a club and a family for my whole career, from the age of 15 until I was 27 years old. I get sold overnight. The next minute, I'm in a city, I don't speak the language, but more importantly, I didn't have my family."

The most interesting and informative part of the story, however, is Victoria's perspective on that time period. "It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing: We were against each other, if I'm being completely honest," she said. "Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together. We were connected. We had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me," she added.

Stevens asks David how he and his wife survived the affair reports in the media, to which he replies, "I don't know. I don't know. I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we're fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family, and what we had was worth fighting for."