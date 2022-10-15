Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed Her David Beckham Tattoo

Victoria Beckham is coming clean about recently removing a significant tattoo. As fans noticed her wrist tattoo of husband David Beckham's initials had faded in recent pictures, speculation about a divorce began. The former Spice Girl Spice cleared up rumors on the Oct. 13 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna after questions arose about her over-20-year marriage. Because she doesn't like multiple tattoos, not just the inner wrist initials, Beckham, 48, is removing them. "They just didn't look so nice," she said. "It doesn't mean anything more than that." She continued, "I think that the media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No, I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It's as simple as that." As for her children's and husband's "gorgeous" tattoos, the fashion designer clarified she isn't against them. She had gotten her own "a long, long time ago," but some had started bleeding and turning a "bluey" color, so she needed a "cleanse."

Today host Hota Kotb also inquired about oldest son Brooklyn Beckham's 6-month marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham and what "lessons" Beckham taught him about marriage. "I think it's about being a close family and having the lines of communication always open," she said. "You can never really offer advice, the kids have to figure it out themselves but you have to be there, and we're very close." During the interview, Beckham also addressed the rumored family feud resulting from the couple's union. "It was a beautiful wedding. As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much," she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie in a later interview.

They sat in the front row alongside David and Brooklyn's siblings Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, who drove Beckham to tears when she took her final bow at her upcoming fashion show in Paris. "Professionally, I've just had a very big, big moment for my brand," the star said. "Finally, post-COVID, going back to showing my collections with my first big show in Paris felt like such a triumph." She added, "In the middle of the pandemic, I said, 'If I'm lucky enough to do another show, I'm going to really, really enjoy it.'" Kotb praised her for her vulnerability during the show when Beckham broke down due to becoming "overwhelmed with emotion. "I planned on coming out, having a great picture at the end of the show," she said. "And I just saw my husband, I saw my children, I saw my parents, and I just got very emotional because it felt like such a moment."