Dane Cook, 51, Marries Kelsi Taylor, 24, in Hawaii Wedding

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor have tied the knot. The comedian, 51, and fitness instructor, 24, got married Saturday in O'ahu, Hawaii, in an intimate, 20-person ceremony held at a private estate. Taylor shared photos from their big day, including a shot with her new husband and the waterside reception, on Instagram Monday, captioning the gallery simply, "The Cooks – 9.23.23."

Cook told PEOPLE that he and Taylor had "envisioned something that was more along the lines of a gathering of our closest family and friends," which is why they set up the weeklong celebration to include a welcome BBQ, a night out at a jazz bar, a pool party and beach day. "Something intimate, connected, and filled with fun. We decided to do a full week vacation with a wedding right in the middle, and we wouldn't want it any other way! Nothing better than spending this special time with all of our favorite people," he explained. After their Hawaiian celebration, Cook will do a benefit show at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Oct. 5 to support the Maui Strong Fund.

When it came time for the ceremony, Cook and Taylor went for traditional vows, as Taylor joked, "I had a feeling that Dane would totally outshine my speech. He has the best way with words, and I knew I wouldn't even be able to match up to his delivery. I also really just wanted to keep our more intimate vows private and to give him a handwritten letter the morning of."

Cook revealed in 2018 that he and Taylor had first met at a game night hosted at his home. "We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each other and then upgraded to love," he shared on his Instagram Story at the time. In July 2022, Cook proposed after five years with Taylor, and he tells PEOPLE now that he looks forward to building a family with her.

"My mom, Donna, always instilled in me that the person you love and who loves you back, you have to be a team," he said. "Championing each other, supporting one another through life's ups and downs. With Kelsi that's been at the core of who we are since we became a couple. I've long imagined having a family, a home filled with laughter and dogs, and most importantly feeling the mutual desire to embrace this life, sharing the adventure."