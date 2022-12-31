Kate Hudson Has Savage Response to Question About Kissing Dane Cook

Kate Hudson was no fan of Dane Cook's kissing skills. In a Dec. 29 Vanity Fair video, Janelle Monáe, 37, asked the Bride Wars star, 43, which of her former costars was the best kisser. When Monáe slid a picture of Cook, 50, across the table, Hudson quickly responded, "No, no, canceled," with a laugh. The two co-starred in the 2008 romantic comedy My Best Friend's Girl. He previously listed Hudson as his worst onscreen kiss during an October 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I think she purposely ate, like, a feast of onions before our [kissing] scene," he said at the time. "I had to burn her on that one!" He took his comments back years later, calling Hudson his best onscreen smooch during an October appearance on the Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast. "We were just having so much fun on that movie and we were real pals," he said.

Hudson has been engaged to Danny Fujikawa since Sept. 2021. They began dating in 2016 and welcomed a daughter, Rani, in Oct. 2018. "I've got the best man," she told Women's Health in Dec. 2019. "It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off."

They recently enjoyed the winter weather in an Aspen getaway. In photos shared to her Instagram account, they donned winter gear and sunglasses as they strolled through the great outdoors, which was covered in white and picturesque snow.

Hudson has two other children. She shares her first child, son Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson – and her son, Bingham, 11, with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

More kids may be in her future, revealing earlier this month she wasn't sure if she's done having children. "I've"I've been having children my entire adult life," she told Byrdie magazine for its "After Dark" issue. "I've got my four-year-old and I've got a kid in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have the answer yet."