'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Gleb Savchenko Reportedly Dating Model

✖

Gleb Savchenko is spending time with new love interest Elena Belle as the Dancing With the Stars pro grows closer to finalizing his divorce from Elena Samodanova. The dancer and model were spotted together in Miami, Florida over the weekend, sharing footage of their getaway to the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort on Instagram.

While Belle at one point referred to Savchenko as her "love," a source close to the DWTS star told Entertainment Tonight that the two were not officially a couple yet and were still trying to "get to know" one another. "Gleb and Elena met on July 4. They are having fun and getting to know each other," the source explained. "They bonded over their kids, as they both have children around the same age."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena Belle (@officialelenabelle)

"Gleb likes that Elena is fun, but also gets the responsibilities of being a parent," the source added. Belle is mother to 3-year-old daughter Lune, whom she shares with late husband Michael Theanne, who passed away in February 2020 due to a heart attack. Savchenko, meanwhile, shares daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 4, with his ex.

(Photo: Elena Belle)

Savchenko announced he and his wife would be getting a divorce in November 2020 "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them."

Samodanova later publicly accused Savchenko of "ongoing infidelity," including with his DWTS partner Chrishell Stause, but both parties denied anything but a platonic friendship. "While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," the Russian dancer said in November. "Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing."