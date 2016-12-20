Daisy Fuentes’ Husband Richard Marx Helps Subdue Unruly Passenger on Flight

Passengers on this flight had to deal with more than just turbulence when a man began acting violently and had to be subdued.

Daisy Fuentes and her husband, Richard Marx, happened to be on the flight. Marx stepped in to aid the flight attendants when they struggled to get the abusive passenger under control.

#Hanoi #vietnam 🇻🇳 A photo posted by DAISY (@daisyfuentes) on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:53am PST

The model shared pictures of the altercation on social media and explained the situation.

“On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers. When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him,” Fuentes wrote in the caption.

The photos show Marx attempting to restrain the passenger as a flight attendant holds a taser.

She continued, “This went on for FOUR hrs. I feel horrible for the abuse the staff had to endure but no one was prepared for this. They never fully got control of him. They didn’t know how to use the taser & they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times).”

