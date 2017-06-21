Courteney Cox Says She ‘Would Love’ to Have a Baby With Johnny McDaid

A post shared by Coxoholic 24/7 (@blueyedcox) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Courteney Cox is ready for kids with boyfriend Johnny McDaid, the actress shared in the 2017 issue of NewBeauty Summer-Fall.

“I would love to have a baby now,” she said. “I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is.”

Cox added that looks aren’t important to her man.

“Well, he’s younger than me, and with any other guy that would be the hardest thing in the world, but looks are not that important to him or his family,” she said. “External beauty isn’t even on his radar. I used to worry about the age difference, but I don’t think it matters. He appreciates beauty, but it’s deeper than that. It’s deeper for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy.”

The actress and McDaid were previously engaged before calling things off in December 2015. They then reignited their romance, Us Weekly shares.

Cox is already mom to daughter Coco, 13, with ex David Arquette, whom Cox split from in 2010 following an 11-year marriage.

