Coronavirus: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Waive Rent for Tenants of LA Apartments Amid Pandemic Strain

A number of celebrities are stepping forward and donating thousands, if not millions of dollars to organizations dedicated to helping bring financial relief to the coronavirus crisis, including Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard. While they have donated to organizations, their drawing it in a little closer to home as they provide relief for their tenants who reside at their apartments in Los Angeles, California.

The Hollywood couple own at least two residential properties in the area through their company, Pringus Property LLC. Just five days after L.A. entered a Safer at Home order, Shepard’s sister, who is the property manager, sent out a notice to those who live in their buildings informing them that the entire month of April will be free of charge.

“Kristen and Dax are waiving the April rent for the buildings in L.A. they own,” a rep for the actress explained to Entertainment Tonight while saying that Shepard’s sister already delivered everyone the good news. “The message expressed empathy and encouragement, and promised to work with residents going forward as best as possible as everyone learns to adjust to the public health crisis.”

The Good Place actress already donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to help feed children who may only get their meals at school. Bell pointed out that the number of money she donated is a little awkward but for a heartwarming reason.

“The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” she explained on her Instagram. “I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important $7.96.”

Shepard and Bell are just two of a few famous faces who have donated funds. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation gave $5 million dollars to global coronavirus rapid responds efforts, while Justin Timberlake donated to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos donated $1 million dollars to the New York Governor’s office as well. Married couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also handed over $1 million dollars to organizations that are focused on feeding those in need.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” Reynold’s post started on Instagram. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these [organizations] need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”