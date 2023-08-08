Corey Feldman Separating From Wife Courtney Anne After 7 Years Amid Her Health Issues

Corey Feldman is separating from his wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell after seven years of marriage. The news comes amid health issues, such as "chronic fatigue." Feldman issued a statement to Page Six, saying, "It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together."

He continued, "We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads." Feldman and Mitchell have been together for many years, eventually marrying in 2016. They have toured together performing music, and have appeared in a number of reality TV shows, such as Celebrity Wife Swap and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

(Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

The actor-turned-musician went on to say, "Due to Courtney's health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it's not in her best interest to continue on [their current tour] Love Retours 23 at this time. On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery. We don't know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere."

In her own statement, Mitchell told Page Six, "It is with a deep and heavy sadness that I am announcing my separation from Corey. We've shared some amazing times together both private and public, and I will always cherish these moments we've shared together. I love him dearly and I always will."

She also addressed her many health issues, — including hives following COVID-19, as well as chronic fatigue — saying, "I've struggled for two years with health issues old and new; and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family. I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour."

Mitchell added: "It's been a long journey of dealing with my own chronic fatigue syndrome which makes it difficult to keep up with the high energy of touring and traveling from place to place... However, I do wish 'My Love, Husband, & Friend,' and the bandmates a happy tour and the very best out there. I know they will be amazing as they put on a great show."