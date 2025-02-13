‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser Announce Engagement

There’s an engagement at the Dojo. While promoting the final episodes of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, stars Tanner Buchanan, 26, and Mary Mouser, 28, not only made their debut as a couple at the red carpet premiere for Season 6, Part 3 on Feb. 12 but revealed they are engaged. The duo flashed off their matching rings on the carpet, and Netflix later confirmed their engagement with a fun post on X.

Both Buchanan and Mouser have starred on the Karate Kid spinoff since the beginning, playing Robby Keene and Samantha LaRusso, who even once had a relationship on the show. The two have been spotted hanging out in public together over the years, such as at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert in 2023. Buchanan and Mouser took to Instagram to share a joint post about the engagement and their excitement to begin the new chapter in their lives.

“We’re so happy to finally share that we’re engaged,” the couple wrote alongside a series of photos from the premiere. “This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another. We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world.”

Announcing their engagement at the final red carpet premiere for Cobra Kai is pretty fitting for them. The Netflix series was announced to be ending after Season 6 in January 2023, with the final season being split into three episodes consisting of five episodes each. Cobra Kai, which serves as a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films, premiered in 2018 initially on YouTube Red – later YouTube Premium – before moving to Netflix in 2021.

Cobra Kai seems to be quite the matchmaking show. Buchanan and Mouser’s co-stars, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List, have been dating since 2022. It’s unknown how long Buchanan and Mouser have been together, but it’s clear that they are as happy as ever and ready to take this next step together.