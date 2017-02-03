CNN Accidentally Announced a Non-Existent Faith Hill Collaboration

Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder https://t.co/AFZrE2RnjG pic.twitter.com/XBzxS8wejv — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2017

Whoops! Looks like not even the big guys are immune to the occasional typo. Earlier Friday, CNN tweeted that Faith Hill would soon be releasing music with the late rap icon, Notorious B.I.G.

Yeah, that’s what the tweet said.

But there was one rather glaring mistake in the tweet. If you look at the photo paired with the social media message, it’s clearly not Hill in the picture. Instead, it’s urban singer-songwriter Faith Evans.

The news media giant took it in stride, issuing a correction.

That didn’t stop the country music star from getting in on the fun herself. Hill tweeted a link to the mistaken tweet with the caption “This is awesome!”

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell also caught the flub, saying simply, “Country music will never be the same.”

We’re proud of everyone for taking the goof in stride, and even though Hill’s husband Tim McGraw did once collaborate with Nelly on the track “Over and Over,” we’re kind of glad this collaboration isn’t going through. Mostly because Hill has her hands full between motherhood, working on a new talk show, and prepping for tour time with McGraw.

Country music will never be the same https://t.co/2hLe8MEAVi — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 3, 2017

