'Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Guy' Is Famous TV Writer Married to 'Boy Meets World' Star

✖

"Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Guy" Jensen Karp may have just gone viral on social media thanks to his bizarre, and admittedly gross, saga about sugar-coated shrimp tails in his box of cereal, but he's actually been enjoying fame for a few years. Not only is Karp a famous TV writer and producer who has worked on titles including The Masked Singer and Unleashed, but he is also married to Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel.

Karp's connection to fame was first noted in a report from The Washington Post detailing Karp's nasty discovery in his box of cereal, which included, among several other things, shrimp tails. According to the report, "when Karp's wife, actor Danielle Fishel Karp, came home, she suggested that they open the second bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which is when they found something suspicious: The bag looked like it was taped shut, suggesting it had been tampered with. There was something that looked like dental floss in the second bag."

Karp and Fishel, who portrays Topanga Lawrence Matthews on the beloved series, initially met in high school, though their relationship did not turn romantic until June of 2017 when they made it Instagram official. The couple announced they were engaged in March 2018 and tied the knot in November 2018 in front of Fishel's Boy Meets World co-stars, Ben Savage and Will Friedle. The couple welcomed their first child, son Adler, in June 2019. Fast forward several years, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch saga that is now taking social media by storm began over the weekend after Karp and his wife purchased the box of cereal from the Costco coincidentally located on Topanga Canyon Blvd in Los Angeles.

I can’t believe this is all factually correct. https://t.co/imBd8Ts62c — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021

As one fan pointed out, the bizarre coincidences in the story go deeper than just the cereal having been purchased on Topanga Canyon Blvd., as Karp previously appeared as a guest on the Pistol Shrimp Podcast, something that Karp himself confirmed when replying to the tweet with his own disbelief.

Some fans, however, have noted that the deeper they dig, the coincidences only get stranger, because back in March 2020, Fishel tweeted about Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The tweet was sent on March 5, 2020, a little more than a year before the shrimp saga's origins, and was a promotion for Coffee Mate's new Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer flavor. In the post, Fishel said she "ALWAYS have a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch at home,” quipping that the cereal is “one of the best things to come out of the '90s."

You guys, @coffeemate has a new flavor based on my #1 cereal! I ALWAYS have a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch at home. It's one of the best things to come out of the 90's. 😉 Get it now at grocery stores nationwide, & trust me, you're going to love it! #sponsored #CoffeesPerfectMate pic.twitter.com/gna4oe8auG — Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) March 5, 2020

At this time, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tail saga continues. As of the most recent update, Karp took the box to a testing lab to figure out the "black things" that appeared to be cooked into the cereal. He also revealed that a "Carcinologist (crustacean researcher) that works at NHMLA is going to morphologically identify the shrimp using microscopy and he will work with a team of researchers to use DNA to try and identify the putative shrimp down to species." Meanwhile, Karp joked that he has "learned that my wife and I were not on your Bingo cards."