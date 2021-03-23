Cinnamon Toast Crunch Blasted After Man Allegedly Finds Shrimp Tails and More in Cereal

✖

A man claims he found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch this week. Jensen Karp, a writer and producer, took to Twitter and posted several photos showing what appeared to be two shrimp tails with the cereal. He then did some more digging and found a small piece of string and tiny specks of black gunk on some of the cereal.

"We’re sorry to see what you found!" the official Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter account wrote to Karp. "We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box. Can you please send us a DM to collect more details? Thanks!" The account then told Karp they will look into the situation and then explained to him what happened.

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

"After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended," Cinnamon Toast Crunch stated. "We assure you that there's no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp." General Mills, which owns Cinnamon Toast Crunch, released a statement on the indecent.

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include...(I don’t even want to say it)...dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

"While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility," General Mills stated. "We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us." General Mills asked Karp to send then the shrimp tails for a closer look. He also said that one of the bags from the two-pack he bought at Costco appeared to be taped up, indicating it was opened before.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch was first introduced in 1984 and consists of small squares of wheat and rice covered in cinnamon and sugar. There are several variations of the cereal including Chocolate Toast Crunch and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros.