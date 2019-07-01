‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Welcomes Son Adler Lawrence One Month Early

Danielle Fishel is officially a mom! The Boy Meets World alum and husband Jensen Karp welcomed their first child together, son Adler Lawrence Karp on Monday, June 24. The newborn arrived a month before his due date, a scary situation that Fishel described as “a nightmare we’ll never forget.”

Fishel and her husband announced the exciting news of the birth in an Instagram post shared to the actress’ account on Monday, July 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the post, which included a gallery of images of baby Adler’s nursery as well as a photo of the new parents at the hospital with him, Fishel explained that her son is still in the NICU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) on Jul 1, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

“One week ago today, on 6/24 at 4:52am, Adler Lawrence Karp made his entrance into the world, 4 weeks early,” Fishel began the post. “My water broke on 6/20, one day before my work week directing at Raven’s Home ended and my maternity leave began. I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old.”

“Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier — and thus we entered a nightmare we’ll never forget,” she continued.

“We still don’t have Adler home with us because the deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out,” she wrote. “This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and [Jensen Karp’s] lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways.”

“Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows,” she added. “We feel helpless and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our ‘birth plan,’ unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life.”

The actress, who had announced in January that she was expecting, went on to explain that she and her husband initially “struggled with making this announcement” due to the “prying eyes” that “his birth and it’s complications opens us up to.” She also requested “space as we navigate these next few weeks.”

“I can’t wait to share more details about him with you (he hates having a poopy diaper for even 1 minute, he loves bath time, he has the cutest sneezes I’ve ever heard) and sing the praises of his NICU care team but I prefer to do that when Adler is in this crib in his nursery at home on a still unknown future date,” Fishel concluded. “P.S. the fox will be removed from his crib before he’s ever in it.”

In his own post, Karp called his son his “miracle” and praised his wife for being “a partner in every sense of the word.”

Fishel and Karp first met while in high school, though they didn’t begin dating until June of 2017. In March of that year, they announced that they had become engaged. They tied the knot in November of 2018.