Russell Wilson Acts as Photographer to Capture Steamy Boudoir Photos of Wife Ciara

The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a talented quarterback on their hands, but are they aware of his impressive side gig? It turns out Russell Wilson can take a pretty steamy photo, if the boudoir photos Ciara just posted on Instagram are of any indication.

📷 @DangeRussWilson 😍

The 32-year-old mom of two shared a slew of near-nude photos taken in the couple’s bedroom. She captioned one with a camera emoji and Wilson’s Instagram handle, indicating that he took the photo.

In the pics, the Goodies singer wears nothing but a white button-down shirt suggestively draped around her toned post-baby body with her dark braids flowing wherever they please.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

Aside from the photo designating Wilson as the photographer, the other pics were shared without captions altogether.

In September, Ciara showed off her curves in a floor-length gown for the Tom Ford runway show during New York Fashion Week, so it’s clear she’s loving her post-pregnancy bod.

The couple — who married in July 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, and welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April — have a history of collaborating together.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:49pm PST

In December, Ciara joined the board of directors for Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation, which helps to empower children to become tomorrow’s leaders. Ciara’s position focuses specifically on supporting programs that empower girls and young women.

“I’m honored to join the board of the Why Not You Foundation,” Ciara told PEOPLE in a statement. “I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact the Foundation has on improving the lives of children. Every girl and young woman should have the opportunity to grow in a healthy and positive way with access to education and empowerment skills needed to be successful. I truly believe our foundation is positioned to make a lasting difference in the world.”