Florence Pugh Reveals She's in a New Relationship

Florence Pugh is in a new relationship following her breakup with Zach Braff. The actress spoke with British Vogue for its October issue, and the interview was published on Wednesday covering Pugh's life, career and explosive rise to fame. She was not shy about discussing romances past, but she did not disclose the identity of her new partner.

When asked if she was seeing anyone now, Pugh said: "I am," followed by a pause. She went on to explain what she looks for in a relationship, and how that has evolved in recent years. As for specifics, however, she said: "We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I'm not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster. I'm allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that."

Pugh is 28 years old and has been enjoying mainstream success since 2019, with the release of Midsommar and Fighting with My Family in the same year. Her relationship with Braff sparked some blunt commentary about age gaps in romance online, as Braff is about 21 years older than Pugh. Pugh defended Braff from this kind of criticism on social media, and referenced it in later interviews as well.

Pugh and Braff lived together in Los Angeles, worked together on movies and even adopted a dog together. Fans began to speculate that the couple had broken up in early 2022, and finally Pugh confirmed the split in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in August. She said: "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on."

Pugh indicated that she's unlikely to share that much about any future relationships she is in. This week she told Vogue that she felt she and Braff both enjoyed their relationship more when it was private, and said: "I think for anyone I'm with, I want to protect them. It's not nice knowing that people are saying the worst things I've ever read about someone that I love."

Pugh stars in a new romantic drama titled We Live in Time alongside Andrew Garfield. The movie premieres in the U.S. on Oct. 11. Her full interview is available in the October issue of British Vogue.