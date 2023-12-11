Ciara Gives Birth to Baby No. 4, Her Third With Russell Wilson

Ciara is now a mother of four children. The 37-year-old just gave birth to her fourth child and third with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The couple went to social media on Monday to post the first photo of their daughter, Amora Princess Wilson. In the caption, Ciara and Wilson wrote, "9lbs 1oz We Love You so much!"

In August, Ciara announced she was expecting her third baby with Wilson through an Instagram video. The couple already share daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3. Ciara also is mom to son Future Zahir, 9, shared with her ex, rapper Future.

In an interview with Women's Health last year, Ciara talked about moving on from her relationship with Future. "I told myself I've got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life," she said. "All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, It's going to happen when it's supposed to. But I can't love anybody to the best of my ability if I'm not loving on myself. I can't be the best mom if I'm not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done."

In an interview with Sports Illustrated last year, Ciara opened up about the support she has received from Wilson. "It's a blessing–there's nothing better than having him by my side. To be able to have someone to go to that you trust, that you know has got your back, to have that in life is so precious, it's a blessing, I know it's a blessing, so I'm grateful for that. I'm grateful for all that we get to do in life together and his support is amazing and it's a blessing."

Ciara and Wilson, 34, began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in March 2016. The couple got married on July 6, 2016, in Chesire, England. "From day one, we talked about the power of being equally yoked," Ciara said in an interview with E! News earlier this year. "I'm his biggest cheerleader, he's my biggest cheerleader, and we really relate to the drive and the hustle of what we do. Having that foundation of being equally yoked is huge."