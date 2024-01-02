WWE Alum and AEW Alum Reveal They're Expecting a Baby Boy Together

Two professional wrestling stars are expecting to be parents again. Former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee and former All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Star Shawn Spears went to Instagram on Christmas Eve to reveal they are expecting a baby boy. The news comes nearly a year after the married couple welcomed the arrival of their first son Austin.

"2024 our family is complete," Lee and Spears wrote. "Merry Christmas Eve!" Lee and Spears have been married since 2019. Lee, who won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Jessica McKay, stepped away from pro wrestling in April 2022 but made her return to the ring in October, competing on a tour for World Series Wrestling in Australia. Lee won the World Series Wrestling Women's Championship on the tour, per the Wrestling Observer. Lee and Spears' announcement comes shortly after McKay gave birth to a baby boy in December.

In August, Lee spoke to SE Scoops about the biggest differences she has seen in herself since becoming a mother. "Oh, my gosh. I think where I find my happiness now or where I look to for my happiness just doesn't come from external sources anymore," Lee said. "I just look at my son every day, and I know this sounds corny, but I look at him and I'm watching him play and it just — I don't even have the words to explain how happy my heart is just seeing him play and seeing him learn and watching his milestones. I'm so lucky that I am a stay-at-home mom. I get to be home and watch all of his development. It makes me so happy."

Lee also talked about her return to the ring. "So I'm just kind of taking it one step at a time. I don't want to look too far into the future because honestly, there is so much that I want out of life at the moment," she said. "It's hard to say because I've really want to pursue acting and at the same time, I've really missed wrestling and I probably only have a few more years of in-ring wrestling left in me. So I'm like, which path do I take?"

Spears is now a free agent after spending the last four years at AEW. Before joining the promotion, Spears was in WWE from 2013 to 2019 and performed under the name "The Perfect 10" Tye Dillinger.