Russell Wilson and Ciara's Infant Son Looks Exactly Him, and Fans Can't Get Over It

Ciara gave birth to her and Russell Wilson's third child, Win, in late July. Since that happy day, she has continued to post photos of the infant on social media, showing his continued growth. Several of these photos surface during Seattle Seahawks football games, and Ciara uses them to show the fans that she and Win are rooting for Wilson to win each week. However, many fans tend to focus on a different aspect of the photo each time. A recent example was a photo of Win lying on his back and smiling for the camera. He wore a onesie with the message "a troublemaker like daddy," and had messy hair. Many Twitter users saw the image and expressed adoration while also commenting on Win's genetics. They proclaimed that he was the "spitting image" of Wilson and that the father-son duo could be twins separated by roughly three decades.

girl are your genes even TRYING? https://t.co/jDlXNJQqTz — biscuit, esq. 🤎 (@lyssah_a) November 20, 2020 Lol 😂 even Future Wilson is starting to look like Russ. — Jay 🐐 (@passportjay) November 20, 2020 "Whatever parent the kid looks like more when they're young, they'll favor the other parent more when they're older... somebody with big momma elbows told me this so it must be true," one person commented on social media. Several others weighed in and made some jokes about Ciara's photo and how Win looks so much like the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks at such a young age.

God said if I give you this man that's all you going to get 😭😭😭🤣🤣 that prayer came with some rules — Almie (@almiemccoy) November 20, 2020 He got Russel combover and everything 😭 — | Ken (@sunk_ken) November 20, 2020 "she love her man too much she keeps manifesting it onto her babies," another fan added to the conversation. Several had theories about why the child looks so much like Wilson, the majority of which were actually just jokes. Although some Twitter users started talking about specific months in relation to due dates and other various factors.

Just nature doing it's work: a father, unlike a mother, cannot always be sure a baby is his. If he spots a resemblance, he will know the child is his and will be more likely to protect and care for it, benefiting both mother and baby. — 🇵🇱 Surviving 2020 🇳🇱 (@Gagamonster1189) November 21, 2020 lmaoooooo i just said this in the group chat the other day. all her kids are copy paste of their fathers. it's like she wasn't even in the room 🤣 — prisca - sawa o bosso🇨🇲 (@mademoiselledng) November 20, 2020 "I'd actually want my kids to look like their dad," another person commented on Twitter. Many expressed excitement about Win resembling Wilson so much. Although this was not a universal opinion.

He definitely got Russ whole face but I can still see Sierra in his eyes and mouth — Shekinky (@ShekiraJ) November 21, 2020 Looks a lil like Russ now.

Won’t look like him later.

Toddler stage does a whole 360.

He definitely got Russ whole face but I can still see Sierra in his eyes and mouth — Shekinky (@ShekiraJ) November 21, 2020 Looks a lil like Russ now.

Won't look like him later.

Toddler stage does a whole 360.

Ma son looked like his other parent as a baby til about 2. Now is my twin🤦‍♂️ — 🦅 (@69_kc_) November 21, 2020 "wait till he older, ciara genes gon show [laughing emoji] I used to look like my dad when I was younger but now I look like my mom since im older," one fan said. Many proclaimed that Win will only look like Wilson for a brief period of time. They said that he will completely change as he gets older.

Lol Not at all , I was hoping Sienna would look like her but Russell said nope😭😂😂 Win cute tho💗 — You are thinking it (@thinking_ocean) November 20, 2020 Lmaol like with all them three kids. I don't see Ciara in none of them. Her genes got no effort. pic.twitter.com/8NQii61Cnz — Mimi Modiba (@Mimicentia) November 21, 2020 While there were many people on Twitter talking about how Wilson's genes took over and resulted in Win looking exactly like him, others said that they didn't care about the resemblance. They simply commented and said that the infant was "adorable."

Daughter look like Russ too. Was thinking the same when I saw a picture of the fam — JS (@allOberTheWorld) November 20, 2020 Beautiful Baby looks like his daddy twin all that hair in his head. I just so happy for Ciara whatever prayer u pray god hear you 💓🙏🙏 beautiful family — Tina Edelen (@edelen121) November 21, 2020 "I thought my family genes were strong until I had kids, genes so disrespectful," one person added to the conversation. Several Twitter users joined in and shared stories from their own families. Many said that they sympathize with Ciara and that their children don't look like them either.