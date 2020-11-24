Russell Wilson and Ciara's Infant Son Looks Exactly Him, and Fans Can't Get Over It

By John Newby

Ciara gave birth to her and Russell Wilson's third child, Win, in late July. Since that happy day, she has continued to post photos of the infant on social media, showing his continued growth. Several of these photos surface during Seattle Seahawks football games, and Ciara uses them to show the fans that she and Win are rooting for Wilson to win each week. However, many fans tend to focus on a different aspect of the photo each time.

A recent example was a photo of Win lying on his back and smiling for the camera. He wore a onesie with the message "a troublemaker like daddy," and had messy hair. Many Twitter users saw the image and expressed adoration while also commenting on Win's genetics. They proclaimed that he was the "spitting image" of Wilson and that the father-son duo could be twins separated by roughly three decades.

"Whatever parent the kid looks like more when they’re young, they’ll favor the other parent more when they’re older... somebody with big momma elbows told me this so it must be true," one person commented on social media. Several others weighed in and made some jokes about Ciara's photo and how Win looks so much like the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks at such a young age.

"she love her man too much she keeps manifesting it onto her babies," another fan added to the conversation. Several had theories about why the child looks so much like Wilson, the majority of which were actually just jokes. Although some Twitter users started talking about specific months in relation to due dates and other various factors.

"I'd actually want my kids to look like their dad," another person commented on Twitter. Many expressed excitement about Win resembling Wilson so much. Although this was not a universal opinion. 

"wait till he older, ciara genes gon show [laughing emoji] I used to look like my dad when I was younger but now I look like my mom since im older," one fan said. Many proclaimed that Win will only look like Wilson for a brief period of time. They said that he will completely change as he gets older.

While there were many people on Twitter talking about how Wilson's genes took over and resulted in Win looking exactly like him, others said that they didn't care about the resemblance. They simply commented and said that the infant was "adorable." 

"I thought my family genes were strong until I had kids, genes so disrespectful," one person added to the conversation. Several Twitter users joined in and shared stories from their own families. Many said that they sympathize with Ciara and that their children don't look like them either. 

"AWWW!! So precious! ADORABLE Sweet baby Win just too cute Daddy's Twin! Look at that Winning smile #purejoy Cheering for Daddy! Family Joy! Abundance Joy and Blessings!" Whether the fans were being serious or making jokes, they all continued to express excitement about Wilson and Ciara's growing family. Several said that Win was "cute as a button" and that he will be a "ladies man" when he grows up.

