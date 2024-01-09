Chynna Phillips Admits She and Billy Baldwin Separated for 6 Months Amid 'Real Struggle' of a Marriage

Chynna Phillips just revealed she and her husband Billy Baldwin "separated for six months" as she dove deeper into Christianity. The singer-songwriter, 55, took to her YouTube channel Saturday with a new video, in which she shared that recently her marriage has been "a real struggle."

"I've been with Billy for 32 years and we have an awesome marriage, but we definitely had the hardest couple years of our marriage these past couple of years. It has been a real struggle," Phillips confessed in her video, adding, "I think it's because I just took the deep dive into Jesus, and I think he didn't quite know what to do with that because it was kind of all Jesus all the time."

Phillips and Baldwin, 60, married in 1995, but the musician revealed they had separated for six months, although she didn't reveal when their separation occurred. In March 2010, Phillips filed for divorce from the actor, but withdrew her petition days later. The couple shares daughters Jameson, whom they welcomed in 2000, and Brooke, born in 2004, as well as son Vance, who joined the family in 2001.

Phillips said that while she met Baldwin in her early 20s, she's been "changing" and "growing" from the person she used to be. "I'm not the same person I was 30 years ago, and I refuse to have the same marriage that we had 30 years ago. It's time for us to mature and grow," she explained.

The couple has also struggled with bonding over shared hobbies or activities. "Sometimes he's like, 'You're not into the things that I'm into. You're not into politics, you're not into wrestling, you're not into the philanthropy things that I do,'" the Dancing With the Stars alum shared. "We did a couple of things together and that was amazing and very fulfilling, but we've never really found that one thing that the two of us can latch on to and do together as a team."

Moving forward, however, Phillips seemed committed to making her marriage work, sharing her hopes for their relationship in the new year. She noted, "So I'm praying in 2024 that we're going to find that one thing that the two of us can do together that feels really fulfilling."