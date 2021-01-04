Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips Speak out on Sister-in-Law Hilaria's Appropriation Controversy

✖

Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips have spoken out on behalf of Hilaria Baldwin after Alec Baldwin's wife was accused of pretending to be Spanish. The couple addressed their sister-in-law's scandal in a Page Six interview Saturday, with Billy commenting, "This is probably an awkward and embarrassing time for Alec and Hilaria. I’ve been texting Alec the whole time to make sure he’s OK and if he needs anything."

"My family has been through this before," added Phillips, who was born into fame with parents Michelle and John Phillips, who were a part of The Mamas and the Papas. "I was born in a fishbowl, and this kind of stuff has been happening around me since 1968." The singer also addressed Hilaria's scandal in a Dec. 30 YouTube video. "I feel terrible. Who’s going to throw the first stone at my sweet sister-in-law?" she said at the time. "She’s a good woman and you know none of us are perfect. We all have issues."

Hilaria and Alec wed in 2012, and have since welcomed five children together: sons Eduardo Pao Lucas, 3 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Rafael Thomas, 5, and 7-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela.

Hilaria's background came into question over the past few weeks, as many, including journalist Tracie Morrissey and Twitter user @lenibriscoe, alleged that the mother of five had faked a Spanish accent and Spanish descent, despite being born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. While Hilaria did confirm her birth name was Hillary on social media after the allegations first surfaced, she claimed to have grown up "spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain" and said she sometimes "mixes" English and Spanish depending on her surroundings.

Social media users have pointed out, however, that Hilaria has used a Spanish accent during many media appearances, including a segment that went viral from the TODAY show during which she asks to be prompted for the English word for "cucumber." Alec has also attested his wife is from Spain in his own media appearances. Her Creative Arts Agency biography, ahead of the allegations breaking, also said she was born in Mallorca, Spain.

In an interview with the New York Times last week, Hilaria said the people dredging up details from her past "have been confused in some ways by people misrepresenting me," saying she found it was "disappointing" her Creative Arts Agency biography had incorrect information, and claiming she never read multiple Hola! stories for which she was interviewed in which she is identified as Spanish.

Hilaria refused to say just how much time she has spent in Spain, but said she went at least once a year since she was a baby. "Who is to say what you're allowed to absorb and not absorb growing up?" she asked. "This has been a part of my whole life, and I can't make it go away just because some people don't understand it."