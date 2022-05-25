Ant Anstead Addresses Claim He's Trying to 'Take Away' Son Hudson From Ex-Wife Christina Hall

✖

Ant Anstead has been accused of trying to "take away" his son Hudson from ex-wife Christina Hall, and the TV host has now addressed the claims. E! Online reports that Anstead shared photos of his two older children — who he shares with Louise Storey, his first wife — on Instagram. In the post comments, someone brought up the situation with Hall, pleading, "Don't take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant."

Responding to the user, Ant asked, "huh? "who told you that?" He added, "That's the LAST thing I want!" He also warned the user not to fall for "click bait" they might see online. The social media interaction comes a month after Anstead began a custody fight with Hall by filing for an emergency order requesting temporary primary custody. A California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied Anstead's request, stating that Anstead's request was denied because he did not effectively prove Hudson's well-being was in immediate jeopardy, and he did not give Hall sufficient notice of his filing.

In late April, it was reported that Anstead has accused Hall of being a negligent parent on multiple occasions. He also claimed, at the time, that she had only spent "9 full days each month" with Hudson over the past 20 months. In response, Hall told TMZ, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

Anstead and Hall first began dating in 2017. They married in 2018 and welcomed Hudson in 2019. The couple separated in 2020, with their divorce being finalized in 2021. The pair had seemingly been co-parenting Hudson amicably, with Anstead telling PEOPLE last year, "There's never been a scenario where I've asked for him and not had him and vice versa." Later in 2021, Hall told the outlet, "The kids come first for all of us. That's how it will always be."

In September 2020, Haack announced that she and Anstead had split. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the pair. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." In November, it was revealed that she had formally filed for divorce. They have both since gone on to new relationships, with Hall remarrying earlier in April, saying "I do's" with realtor Joshua Hall. Anstead has been dating actress Renee Zellweger for roughly a year, after the two met while filming the Discovery+ docu-series, Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride.