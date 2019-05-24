Christina Anstead Gushes Over ‘Manly Man’ New Husband Ant in ‘Christina on the Coast’ Premiere

Christina Anstead promised HGTV fans a closer look at her personal life with Christina on the Coast, and Thursday’s premiere didn’t disappoint.

The Flip or Flop star’s series premiere focused on the house-flipping star redoing an old friend’s kitchen, but viewers also got some juicy details on her relationship with new husband Ant Anstead, whom she wed in December 2018.

“I met Ant through a mutual friend, and it was basically love at first sight,” she admitted of the start of their relationship after her divorce from ex Tarek El Moussa was finalized in 2018.

Of the Wheeler Dealers star, Christina gushed, “He’s like a manly man, he’s a mechanic on a car show. He handles me and my whole life very well.”

As for their physical connection? Christina giggled as she admitted, “Ant’s hot,” later telling her friend of their early relationship, “On my first date with Ant, he walked me to the bathroom and then made out with me by the bathrooms.”

After tying the knot, the new couple is now expecting their first child together (Christina shares children Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, with El Moussa and Ant has Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, from a previous marriage).

And while Season 1 of Christina on the Coast won’t show the birth of their new baby, Christina told PEOPLE before the premiere that much of their relationship would be seen on the series.

“This is the authentic me, unfiltered, just how I want to do a show,” she told the outlet. “I’m an executive producer. I help write every script. I approve everything. It’s just been an incredible experience.”

“My 2018 journey is wrapped up amongst the episodes of amazing [design] transformations [for clients],” Christina continued of the show’s journey. “So basically, the viewers are gonna follow along with everything I was doing — selling my house in Yorba Linda, on a house hunt in Newport Beach, getting engaged, my wedding will be the finale.”

“I just feel lucky that I even got to do it, because it’s not work,” she added. “It’s just fun.”

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

