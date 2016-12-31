Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Just Can’t Fight the Giggles in This Latest Video

Laughter phrase of the day A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:35pm PST

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna just keeps getting cuter and cuter.

The 8-month-old couldn’t stop laughing when Teigen was joking around with her little one saying, “don’t do it!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Legend is heard sharing a laugh behind the camera as he catches the “laughter phrase of the day.”

“What is so freaking funny?” Legend asks his little one. The couple is known to share Luna’s best moments with the world including her waving “hi” and her infamous Halloween costumes that she will probably never live down.

Earlier this month, Legend even embraced his inner Tiegen on Watch What Happens Live! where he put on a blonde wig and impersonated his famous wife.

Related:

Chrissy Teigen Talks Parenting and Keeping Her Relationship With John Legend Strong

Why Chrissy Teigen Feels Like Her Body Has Never Been Sexier Than It Is Now

Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Mommy Shamers With Hilariously Accurate Instagram