Chrissy Teigen Slams Paparazzi on Twitter After Asking a Racist Question

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Thursday to slam a paparazzi who asked a rather racist question to her and her husband John Legend at JFK Airport in New York.

“Paparazzi at JFK just asked me ‘if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?’ – and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics,” she tweeted. “I was very kind. Answered cooking questions, then he came with that. F—ing disgusting.”

A fan responded to the star saying, “You should’ve dragged ’em sis.”

Teigen replied, “They live for that photo and lawsuit.”

“Also, John is right next to me. The balls,” she continued.

