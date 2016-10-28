Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Luna’s Halloween Costume

have you ever seen a more “why me?” face 😭 A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 27, 2016 at 1:58pm PDT

Chrissy Teigen’s a foodie even when it comes to Halloween costumes.

She shared an adorable picture of baby Luna wearing a hot dog costume.

The six-month-old doesn’t look nearly as amused as her mom is.

“Have you ever seen a more ‘why me?’ face,” the model captioned the silly snap.

Of course, Teigen had more than one trick up her sleeve.

“You can’t possibly think I only bought the hot dog,” she wrote alongside a video of Luna dressed up in a peacock costume.

“Luna, are you a peacock?” she asks with a laugh.

This one might be even cuter than the hot dog. What do you think?