Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Luna’s Halloween Costume

Chrissy Teigen’s a foodie even when it comes to Halloween costumes.
She shared an adorable picture of baby Luna wearing a hot dog costume.
The six-month-old doesn’t look nearly as amused as her mom is.
“Have you ever seen a more ‘why me?’ face,” the model captioned the silly snap.
Of course, Teigen had more than one trick up her sleeve.
“You can’t possibly think I only bought the hot dog,” she wrote alongside a video of Luna dressed up in a peacock costume.
“Luna, are you a peacock?” she asks with a laugh.
This one might be even cuter than the hot dog. What do you think?