Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Savagely Respond to Breakup Rumors

Of all the days you should know better than to pick a fight with Chrissy Teigen, it’s her anniversary. And when InTouch published an exclusive story outlining her ‘on the brink’ split from husband John Legend on that very day, the clap back queen savagely put them in their place.

Just hours after the model posted an adorable snap with her husband of four years on Thursday, she shared another photo of the magazine’s cover. It featured a photo of Teigen and Legend looking in opposite directions and read “InTouch Exclusive: Chrissy & John On the Brink of Splitting.”

In Teigen’s flawless caption, she wrote, “Oh in touch go f—k yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash.”

The 31-year-old’s response isn’t the least bit shocking (she’s known for her blunt responses and wild humor), her wit and excellent choice of words impressed her nearly 15 million followers.

“I love how you handle your game!!!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Right! Chrissy said don’t break up her HAPPY HOME!!”

Legend got in on the response action, too, though with a much more polite take on the story than his wife. “Don’t believe these stories! We good!!!” he responded to a fan on Twitter who was sad over the news of “my power couple.”

Don’t worry Twitter user, they’re everyone’s power couple — and they’re doing just fine.

In fact, the “All of Me” singer shared his own swoon-worthy anniversary post yesterday. “Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply,” he wrote alongside a perfect snap of Teigen kissing his nose.

The couple met on the set of Legend’s “Stereo” music video that featured Chrissy as a model.

“I walked into John’s dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear,” Chrissy told Cosmopolitan of their first encounter. “I said, ‘You do your own ironing!?’ He said, ‘Of course I do.’ I gave him a hug.” After things heated up on set, the pair went back to his hotel room for In-N-Out burgers and some extra activities. “I’m not going to lie. We hooked up,” Chrissy revealed.

But Legend says it wasn’t love at first sight. “I wasn’t like, ‘This is the woman I’m going to marry’ from day one,” the singer has said. “I’m the kind of person who needs to grow into that feeling. It was probably a couple of years in when I could already see us being together forever.”

No matter how it happened, let’s take a moment to appreciate this top-notch relationship and their ability to brush off the rumors, especially on their special day!

