Chrissy Teigen Captures Shower Snap of John Legend in the Buff

Chrissy Teigen's latest swimsuit mirror selfie had an unintended co-star, as her husband John Legend showed off a little more than expected. While Teigen was posing in a new swimsuit, Legend was in the shower, seemingly unaware that Teigen was working on a picture to share with her millions of followers on social media. Teigen made sure the video was safe for work though, covering Legend's butt with her hand and laughing hysterically.

In the clip, Teigen is seen wearing a Betty Scuba One Piece by Onia and was posing in front of the same mirror she has used for other selfies on Instagram. On Friday, she shared a picture showing off a new Leslie Amon swimsuit. The mirror also appeared on July 4, when Teigen showed off the first two-piece swimsuit she was able to wear for a "long, long time."

All of these new swimsuit selfies come after Teigen had her breast implants removed. On May 26, she told fans she was "just over it." She shared an old censored topless photo of herself on Instagram, adding, "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat." The Cravings author later showed off the results on her Instagram Story in June and said her recovery was going "so well." On June 11, she shared drawings by her children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, including one reading "Bye Boobies."

In an interview with Glamour U.K. in March, Teigen said she got the breast implants early in her modeling career when she was 20. "I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer," she explained. "I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift." Teigen said she also did not want to have to worry about getting a risky surgery for breast implants in the future now that she has children.

On Monday, Legend appeared on the new episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, revealing he had a "history" of cheating when he was in relationships in his 20s. That is long in the past now. "At a certain point, you just realize you're happier being honest. You're happier being faithful and being in love with one person," Legend explains, reports E! News. "At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy. I decided I wasn't gonna mess with somebody else anymore."