Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Troll Who Said She 'Either Dropped 50 Lbs Overnight or Has Cancer'

Chrissy Teigen is at it again! She just clapped back at an internet troll who insulted her looks and she has zero remorse. While detailing her skincare routine — since many of her fans have wanted to know what she uses and does for such flawless skin — one viewer had something rather unkind to say. During her video, one onlooker suggested she had "cancer" or lost a ridiculous amount of weight overnight because of her "bone structure" looking "unrecognizable," and Teigen did not take kindly to it.

In response to her Instagram video, one user wrote, "Ok...this isn't her or some app that changed her face. I had to look back and forth like 4 times...either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer...this isn't right," the person commented according to E!. Teigen then sarcastically replied with, "What would you prefer?" However, the fan kept on.

"Your bone structure is prominent and recognizable...this shot, looks like a completely different person. Did 2-3 double takes. How did you do it?" they wrote. While it seemed as if Teigen was going to lay it to rest, instead, her follower kept commenting despite the harsh criticism she was receiving from fellow fans. "Apologies for the lack of tact fullness...should have thought ahead," the continued. "But, why did I have to go back and forth 3-4 x to make sure it was you? Is it an app? It's not about skincare, but bone structure is completely different...you're unrecognizable."

This is when Teigen did what Teigen does best! She chimed in one more time with, "Why are you carrying on with this?? Why do you think I owe you anything especially after what you've said? You know you don't actually know me in real life, right? Thank God." The beautiful mom-of-two isn't one to shy away from letting people have a piece of her mind if they are unkind to her on social media. In fact, this is a quality many of her fans have grown to love about her, the fact that she speaks up for herself with such raw answers.

Teigen and husband John Legend share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, together. Over the years, she shared many sweet family moments with her online followers of her kids and Legend, even her mom. However, it never fails that someone seems more than ready to insult the Sports Illustrated Model, but every time, she comes back with something to say back and fans love every bit of it.