Chrissy Teigen Is Removing Her Breast Implants

Chrissy Teigen is going back to natural! The model revealed on social media she will remove her breast implants "soon" after first going under the knife 14 years ago. After Teigen shared a video of herself undergoing a COVID-19 test, joking that she "honestly loved it," the Cravings cookbook author defended her access to a test to "understandably curious (and nosey)" people.

Posting a nude photo to Instagram censored by white heart emojis, Teigen wrote how she would be getting surgery "soon," admitting many people were "understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out!" While her implants have been "great" to her for many years, the Bring the Funny judge admitted she was "just over it."

"I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!" she concluded. "No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 26, 2020 at 3:55pm PDT

Her candid admission inspired support from all sides in the comment section, including Ayesha Curry: "Life changing, you're gonna love it. I got mine out last year. They were making me so sick," she wrote. Natasha Bedingfield chimed in, "I miss having big boobs from breast feeding but smaller is so so much easier to dress for sure," while Kandi Burruss added, "I've been thinking about doing the same thing!"

Teigen first spoke about her breast implants in the April edition of Glamour U.K., admitting she had gone under the knife at 20 "more for a swimsuit thing." She explained, "I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies, and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

Asked if she got the surgery "to increase self-esteem," the cookbook author answered, "Honestly, I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now."

The complications related to having implants ultimately influenced her choice now that she is mom to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, whom she shares with husband John Legend. "I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years," she told the outlet. "But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery, and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"