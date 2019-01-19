Chris Pratt’s Proposal to Katherine Schwarzenegger Was Moving

Chris Pratt is nothing if not full of charm. The 39-year-old Jurassic World star popped the question to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger recently, making sure the moment would be memorable for years to come.

“Chris was very sweet when he proposed to Katherine, as he had a romantic speech prepared explaining how important she was to him,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “Katherine complements Chris and is very good for him.”

The source also added that Schwarzenegger and Pratt’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, get along great, and that Schwarzenegger, 29, loves Pratt and Faris’ 6-year-old son, Jack.

“Anna and Katherine have met a few times and get along and that was very important to Chris,” the source said. “Anna is excited for Chris and Katherine and above all is happy Chris is with someone who loves Jack like their own. The couple got engaged quick but everyone around them saw it coming. They really are a great couple that have a solid foundation. Chris had the approval of the family and everyone is excited for their union.”

That much was confirmed when Faris, 42, congratulated Pratt and Schwarzenegger on Pratt’s Instagram post announcing their engagement.

“I’m so happy for both of you!!” Faris wrote in the comments. “Congratulations!”

Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, who reportedly set the two lovebirds up to begin with, also congratulated her daughter and future son-in-law.

“Congratulations to two loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, Spiritual people,” Shriver wrote. “We are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you yes let’s go.”

Schwarzenegger’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, also commented on the post. “Love you brother,” he wrote to Pratt.

Pratt revealed the exciting news in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” he captioned a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger, whose hefty engagement ring was front and center.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger first started dating in June 2018, with their relationship getting serious pretty quickly.

“They’re both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future,” a source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE. “Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She’s very excited.”

“Chris and Katherine are very happy together,” the insider continued. “They’re very compatible and have a lot in common.”

Meanwhile, Faris and Michael Barrett, a cinematographer, have been dating since November 2017.