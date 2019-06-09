Chris Pratt’s Marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger Leaves Fans Swooning Over Intimate Ceremony

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on Saturday. But even though a handful of photos from the event have surfaced so far, fans still sent their congratulations to the couple on social media.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, married in front of close family and friends, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The outlet also published a couple of paparazzi photos from the ceremony, showing Schwarzenegger’s beautiful wedding dress.

“The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” the source said. “The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy.”

Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, was in attendance. Schwarzenegger’s brothers Patrick and Christopher and sister Christina were there, as was Rob Lowe with his sons Johnny and Matthew.

The wedding included a live band and a “very vibrant menu” of food during the reception.

“They are using only local food. It’s a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn’t want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It’s more of a light summer menu,” a source told PEOPLE. “For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and red currant.”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt started dating in Summer 2018 and announced they were engaged in January with posts on Instagram. They made their red carpet debut in April at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

“Katherine lit up when Chris arrived. He also gave a sweet toast,” an insider said of the wedding. “They were adorable together and he wanted her to have all the attention.”

Pratt was previously married to Faris from 2009 until August 2017, with their divorce finalized last year. However, the former couple has remained on good terms for their son, even reuniting for Halloween with Fairs’ boyfriend Michael Barrett and Schwarzenegger joining them.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor will next be heard in the Disney/Pixar movie Onward, which hits theaters on March 6, 2020. He is also working on the third movies in the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises.

As for Schwarzenegger, she is a published children’s book author, releasing Maverick and Me in 2017.

