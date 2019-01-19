Chris Pratt Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger With Sweet Photo

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged.

The couple, who started dating after Pratt’s 2017 split from Anna Faris, is ready to tie the knot, the Jurassic World actor announced via social media early Monday morning.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt captioned a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger, whose hefty engagement ring was front and center.

The engagement news came just a few days after Pratt, 39, helped Schwarzenegger, 29, move from her Santa Monica, California home on Friday.

The two were spotted on several occassions out and about in Los Angeles throughout the year, the first of which was on Father’s Day while Pratt and Faris’ young son Jack spent the day with Faris.

Pratt gushed over Schwarzenegger in a post celebrating her birthday last month. Captioning a photo collage of the two of them, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.”

The two met through Schwarzenegger’s mother, journalist Maria Shriver, who is no longer married to Schwarzenegger’s father Arnold Schwarzenegger, and although they’ve only officially been together for about seven months, sources say the relationship grew serious quite quickly.

“They’re both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future,” a source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE. “Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She’s very excited.”

“Chris and Katherine are very happy together,” the insider continued. “They’re very compatible and have a lot in common.”

The engagement news may not comes as a shock for those close to the couple; one source told Hollywood Life that “Chris has fallen in love with Katherine and has told her that she is the last person he will ever kiss. They are without a doubt in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.”

“She encompasses everything he wants in a partner. She’s beautiful, smart and caring and understands his humor,” the source continued, adding that Schwarzenegger is “wonderful and genuine” with Pratt’s 6-year-old son with Faris, Jack.

Pratt’s divorce from Faris was officially finalized in October, more than a year after they announced their separation to fans. The two have remained friends, however, and were even spotted on a double date while trick-or-treating with Jack.