Chris Pratt Confirms Wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger: ‘The Best Day of Our Lives’

Chris Pratt made his first post since his wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Sunday, confirming their low-key wedding.

Pratt and Schwarzenneger had a small, intimate wedding over the weekend, and news soon got out. The couple themselves did not comment on paparazzi photos or anonymous leaks, but on Sunday Pratt shared a dazzling wedding photo on Instagram that had fans swooning.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” he wrote. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

“We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit,” Pratt went on. “This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”



The photo showed Bratt and Schwarzenegger in full wedding regalia walking down an idyllic driveway, surrounded by lush green foliage on either side. The happy couple looked right at each other as they headed toward the camera. Pratt’s ring was visible on his left hand, while Schwarzenegger held a bouquet in her right.

Fans were ecstatic for the picture. In just a few minutes it racked up over 674,000 likes, and countless comments of congratulations and praise. Everyone from fans to other celebrities and influencers left well-wishes for the couple, who met last year.

Schwarzenegger posted the exact same photo and almost the same message as well, though with the descriptions of the clothes reversed. Neither had any play-by-play footage from the wedding on their Instagram Stories, so this may be all that fans ever see from inside the intimate, star-studded ceremony.

Paparazzi first saw Pratt, Schwarzenegger and their family and friends celebrating at what appeared to be a rehearsal dinner in Rob Lowe’s home on Friday night. Insiders spoke to PEOPLE, confirming that they were gathered for a wedding the next day.

“The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” they said. “The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy.”

Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris, and shares with her a 6-year-old son named Jack. This is the first marriage for Schwarzenegger.