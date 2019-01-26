Chris Pratt Admits He Wants ‘Lots of Kids’ With Fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt is ready to expand his family with fiancee, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star recently opened up in a new interview about his plans for the future with Schwarzenegger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The future? Oh. Lots of kids,” he told Entertainment Tonight Friday. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

He added: “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

Pratt made headlines earlier this month when he announced his engagement to the model and lifestyle blogger, six months after they were first romantically linked. The couple has since remained private about their relationship, though Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver joked earlier this week that while Katherine is “super happy,” she’s under “strict instructions” not to discuss it publicly.

During the interview, Pratt accepted congratulations and gushed a little about his fiancee.

“I’m a lucky man,” he told the outlet.

Since the engagement, the couple has reportedly moved in together, with a source revealing they are not planning to have a long engagement.

Another source previously commented on Pratt’s son Jack — whom he shares with ex wife Anna Faris — and how well he gets along with Katherine. Faris also recently opened up about her reaction to Pratt’s engagement in a recent episode of her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast.

“Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night,’” Faris said. “And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing.’ I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister.’”

“I’m so happy for them,” she added at the time. “I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I’m just so happy that they found each other.”

Faris was not the only one in the couple’s lives who could see the proposal coming despite their seemingly fast courtship, the model’s family reportedly were expecting them to end up together from the start.

Pratt reportedly asked Shriver, along with her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, for permission before proposing to their daughter.

“Chris has been very straightforward about his intentions from the beginning,” another source told press. “Over the last few months, he’s been bonding with all of Katherine’s siblings and it was clear to her entire family they would get married.”

Photo credit: Instagram