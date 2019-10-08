Chris Martin’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Shows up at New Girlfriend Dakota Johnon’s Massive 30th Birthday Bash

Gwyneth Paltrow showed that there are no hard feelings between herself and her ex-husband Chris Martin this weekend by attending his new girlfriend’s birthday party. Martin is seeing Dakota Johnson, and he helped throw her a massive 30th birthday party on Saturday. Paltrow was among the many A-listers in attendance.

Johnson’s party was in Malibu, California on Saturday, and many big names were there. Paltrow partied with Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson and others, according to a report by The Daily Mail. The festivities included a silent disco, and a custom birthday cake shaped like Johnson’s dog, Zeppelin.

Photos from the party show Johnson in a white pantsuit buttoned just above the navel, with no shirt on underneath. She wore a big smile as she approached her dog-shaped cake, apparently at an outdoor venue. Another shot showed Paltrow and Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, chatting in a crowd, apparently getting along just fine.

Other shots show Johnson throwing herself into Martin’s arms and kissing him, and emphatically thanking her guests for coming. The actress danced through much of the night in her strappy high-heels, and the crowd orbited around her on her special occasion.

To any passers-by, the stars would have seemed ridiculous dancing with no music playing. The silent disco featured headphones with synchronized music, so only the dancers could hear what they were moving to. Johnson danced with many friends throughout the night, including a few fast numbers with Martin.

He spared some time for Paltrow too, however. Several pictures show the former couple chatting, apparently catching up. Martin and Paltrow married in 2003, after just over a year of dating. They had a daughter, Apple, the following year, and a son, Moses in 2006.

Paltrow and Martin first announced their separation in 2014, but they took their time making it official. At the time, Paltrow released an explanation through her lifestyle website, Goop, saying that they were undertaking a “conscious uncoupling.”

“[A] conscious uncoupling is the ability to understand that every irritation and argument [within a marriage] was a signal to look inside ourselves and identify a negative internal object that needed healing,” explained Paltrow’s trusted doctor, Habib Sadeghi. “From this perspective, there are no bad guys, just two people, it’s about people as individuals, not just the relationship.”

Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and Paltrow has since gotten remarried to producer Brett Falchuk. From the looks of it, Martin is moving on as well.