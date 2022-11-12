Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?

Rumors of romance have swirled around Chris Evans and actress Alba Baptista for months now, and it seems like at least some of them were true. This week, sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Evans and Baptista have been dating for over a year. Their relationship has gotten pretty serious as their friends and family have gotten to know each other as well.

"They are very in love and their relationship is serious. Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba," an insider said. For those unaware, Baptista is one of the most prominent actors in Portugal right now, and she has slowly been reaching an international audience as well. She is best known for starring in the Netflix original series Warrior Nun, as well as the movies Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Patrick and The Child.

Baptisa is 25 years old – a notable age difference from Evans, who is 41 years old at the time of this writing. Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal but her father is from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Baptista began her acting career at age 16 in a short film called Miami, and has been on a steady rise since then.

Her youth and her early start in the industry mean that Baptista does not have the kind of personal social media footprint that fans have come to expect from other big stars. Her earliest social media posts are promotions for her early films, so her personality remains a bit of a mystery for those interested in Evans' personal life.

However, Baptista has done a few major magazine profiles and interviews. Those conversations have revealed her intelligence and worldliness. In addition to her native Portuguese, she is fluent in four more languages – English, Spanish, French and German. She is also well-traveled and has participated in humanitarian work around the world.

Baptista has visited Amsterdam, Brazil, Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar, Spain and Vietnam for leisure, judging by her social media posts about them. In 2017, she also participated in a humanitarian effort in Cambodia. Among other things, she helped teach English as a second language to during that trip.

For more on Baptista's personality and preferences, there is a rapid-fire interview with IMDb from August of 2020. There, she answered questions about her dream projects and her own media consumption habits. She said that she dreamed of working with Julianne More – "because she's so timeless – and Joaquin Phoenix – "because I feel like he would teach me a lot and I would grow as an actress." She also said that she related to Juno growing up, and that if she could live out one movie character's story in real-life, it would be The Little Mermaid. She also said that if Warrior Nun were to crossover with another Netflix original series, she would want it to be either Stranger Things or Dark.

While fans hold onto these tidbits, many are hoping to learn more about Baptista and her relationship with Evans soon. So far, she and Evans are both still keeping their private lives to themselves as much as possible.