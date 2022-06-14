Chris Evans' Girlfriend: 'Lightyear' Star's Complete Dating History

Chris Evans is undeniably one of the most eligible bachelors in the world right now. The A-list actor has starred in action movies, romcoms and soon a lauded children's franchise with the premiere of Lightyear this month. Here's a look back at Evans' dating history as far as we know. Evans is pretty private when it comes to his personal life these days, but that wasn't always the case. We know a bit about the actor's dating history going back to the start of his career in the early-2000s, and even after he became a star of the MCU he continued to populate tabloids. He began to keep things much more subtle in 2018 when he and comedian Jenny Slate broke up. At the time, a source close to Evans told Us Weekly that he hoped to keep his love life private going forward. Still, Evans' charm on-screen and at fan events has many fans curious about his personal life. The 40-year-old actor also has stated his interest in settling down and having a family, and fans of his Instagram are dying to see his house fill up with children. While we wait for Evans to find "the one," here's a look back at some of his relationships over the years.

Kate Bosworth (Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage) Evans and actress Kate Bosworth co-starred in The Newcomers way back in 2000. There were rumors that the two were dating at the time, but it's not clear when it started or when it ended. prevnext

Jessica Biel Evans began dating Jessica Biel in 2001 and they stayed together until 2006, during which time they starred in two movies together. In 2005, Biel told Cosmo: "We always talk about [marriage]. We both want to be married, and we both want to have children. But we're not engaged, so the rumors are false... So far." prevnext

Emmy Rossum In 2007, Evans and actress Emmy Rossum were seen kissing at a bar in Hollywood, according to a report by Us Weekly. However, Rossum later said that the two were just friends, so it's not clear if anything more ever happened between them. prevnext

Christina Ricci Evans and Christina Ricci attended the 2007 Met Gala together, and they reportedly dated for at least a brief time that year. However, details on their meet-cute and their split are hard to come by. prevnext

Amy Smart (Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic) Similarly, Evans was seen out with actress Amy Smart in 2010, but both of them declined to comment on their relationship at the time. prevnext

Dianna Agron (Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage) Evans reportedly dated Glee star Dianna Agron briefly in 2011. The two were seen making public displays of affection after the Oscars that year. However, Agron had just recently called it quits with boyfriend Alex Pettyfer, so it could be that the fling was mostly a rebound for her. prevnext

Sandra Bullock (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Evans was fleetingly linked to other actresses at the time, but mostly just for one public appearance each. The next story that fans really gravitate to is his relationship with Sandra Bullock. Evans told an interviewer from Playboy that Bullock was his biggest childhood celebrity crush in 2012. In early 2014, there were rumors that the two were really dating. Bullock made light of this rumor when asked about it by reporters from Entertainment Tonight. She said: "We've since married and it started breaking apart, so we separated. We filed for divorce, and I hope everyone can respect our privacy. But we're going to remain friends and share the responsibility of the farm animals we've taken on, because you just can't abandon the animals." prevnext

Lily Collins (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Netflix) A source close to Evans told Us Weekly that he was dating actress Lily Collins in 2015. They said: "It's just the beginning stages, but they're having a lot of fun and seeing where it goes." They reportedly met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party that winter. prevnext

Minka Kelly (Photo: Amanda Edwards/ Discovery via Getty Images) Evans was romantically linked to actress Minka Kelly in 2007, then again in 2012 and for a final time in 2015. They were spotted spending a long weekend together that year, but it's not clear if they were truly back together or for how long. prevnext

Jenny Slate Perhaps Evans' best-documented relationship was with comedian Jenny Slate. They met while filming Gifted together in 2016, but after about a year a source close to them said that they needed to pause their romance "due to conflicting schedules." However, they were back together in the fall of 2017 before breaking up once and for all in the spring of 2018. At the time, both spoke highly of each other and Slate seemed confident that Evans would make someone else very happy. "He's really vulnerable and he's really straightforward. He's like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he's really sure of them," she told Vulture. "It's just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it." prevnext

Children (Photo: Mike Windle , Getty) It was at this time that Evans dispelled speculation that he enjoyed the perpetual bachelor lifestyle. He told USA Today: "I definitely want children. I definitely want a family. But you cannot put the cart before the horse. The family only works if it's built off the extension of the love you feel for a person. If you all of a sudden want the kid more than you want the relationship, you may be on shaky ground." prevnext

Lily James Evans and actress Lily James were seen together several times in 2020, and many fans assumed they were an item. Neither star wanted to comment on the rumors at the time, and given the state of the world at the time it's not clear how much time they might have gotten to spend together. prevnext