Chris Evans Admits He Is 'Laser-Focused' on Settling Down

Chris Evans made some rare comments about his love life this weekend while promoting his new movie The Gray Man. Evans spoke with Shondaland reporter Mariel Turner, who asked if he was as "laser-focused" on anything in his real life as his character is in the movie. Without much coaxing, Evans launched into some musings on his search for a long-term romantic partner.

"I'm going to give you a good answer," Evans said. "The answer would be that, maybe, [I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone you want to live with. I mean, look – I love what I do. It's great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of – even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it's that."

Evans has a long and star-studded dating history that includes Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and others. His most recent serious relationship that was public knowledge was with comedian Jenny Slate, which lasted from 2017 to 2018. Although they split up, the two spoke very highly of each other in the press afterward. Slate told reporters from Vulture that she was confident Evans would make someone else very happy.

"He's really vulnerable and he's really straightforward. He's like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he's really sure of them," she said at the time. "It's just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored if you could paint it."

A source close to Evans told Us Weekly that Evans intended to "be more private with his love life" after that, and so far the actor seems to have stuck to that strategy. Although there have been widespread rumors that he is dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, the actor has never commented on them.

Evans' new comments this week didn't seem to confirm his alleged relationship with Baptista either. The 41-year-old spoke to USA Today about his hunt for romantic stability way back in 2017. He said: "I definitely want children. I definitely want a family. But you cannot put the cart before the horse. The family only works if it's built off the extension of the love you feel for a person. If you all of a sudden want the kid more than you want the relationship, you may be on shaky ground."

Evans' new comments this weekend did not shed much light on his current dating situation, and arguably refuted his alleged relationship with Baptista. As far as fans on social media are concerned, he remains one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood.