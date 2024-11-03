Chloë Grace Moretz Comes out as Gay

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz has come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The actress, known for movies like Kick-Ass and The Equalizer, told her fans she identified as “a gay woman” via an Instagram post about the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. She also endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the post.

“I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris,” Moretz wrote. “There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 27-year-old Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising actress then encouraged the public to early vote, writing: “SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you.”

promotional art for ‘Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising’ featuring Chloë Grace Moretz (Credit: Universal Pictures)

While Moretz turned off comments on the post, many celebrities liked the post in support, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Olivia Munn, Billie Lourd, Rachel Zegler and Wells Adams.

Moretz is one of the most successful young stars of the 2010s. In addition to the previously mentioned projects, she also had roles in Hugo, the 2013 Carrie adaptation, The 5th Wave, Brain on Fire, the 2018 Suspiria remake, Mother/Android. and Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows movie. She also voices Wednesday Addams in MGM’s recent Addams Family films.

The actress also starred in one of the most acclaimed queer films in recent memory, the 2018 adaptation of Emily M. Danforth’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Chloë Grace Moretz in ‘Greta’ (Credit: Focus Features)

The U.S. presidential election will fully commence on Tuesday, though some states still allow voters to cast their ballots early. Check the guidelines at in your state or district to find make your voting plans.