Joanna Gaines Shares New Details About Upcoming Restaurant

Chip and Joanna Gaines are many things — home flippers, television stars and furniture designers, just to name a few — and the duo is set to add one more title to their resumés with the launch of their new restaurant, Magnolia Table.

In a new post on her blog, Joanna shared an update on the restaurant, which is located in Waco, Texas and was previously a longtime town staple, Elite Café. Chip and Joanna purchased the café last fall, and as it has been deemed a historic landmark, Joanna wrote that the original character of the café will be preserved.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Official Demo day has happened at the restaurant this week! Excited to get this thing started @chippergaines A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

The Fixer Upper star shared that she and Chip have been working hard on renovations, including “carefully choosing finishes, textures, and paint colors, to designing tables, chairs, and light fixtures.”

MORE: Chip and Joanna Gaines on the Hard Work They’ve Put in to Live Their Dream

Joanna also dished on the restaurant’s menu, which will feature breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes including some of Chip’s favorite breakfast items, as well as his favorite ham sandwich.

She noted that while she and Chip know running a restaurant won’t be a walk in the park, they’re prepared to meet the challenges of the business.

Joanna wrote, “People always say the restaurant business is a beast — and we believe that, we aren’t naive to the fact that this is all new to us — but we are genuinely thrilled that we get the opportunity to restore a Waco treasure into something new.”

“Chip and I truly can’t wait to share this place with y’all,” she added. “Our hope is that when you step into this place, you know that everyone has a seat at our table.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @4rchitectural

Related:

Chip Gaines Breaks News About His Next Big Project — Without Joanna

Joanna Gaines Reveals Chronic Injury That Changed Her Perspective on Life

Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Their Valentine’s Day Tradition and It’s Just as Cute as You’d Think