Channing Tatum Sends Wife Jenna Sweet Birthday Wishes

@jennaldewan I’m not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I’m lucky either way happy birthday cake baby! A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Dec 3, 2016 at 3:54pm PST

There is nothing more a girl would love than an adorable birthday post from their significant other!

Jenna Dewan Tatum received the sweetest birthday message from her husband, Channing Tatum, in honor of her 36th birthday on Saturday, ET reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“@jennaldewan I’m not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I’m lucky either way happy birthday cake baby!” Channing wrote on Instagram.

The Step Up star felt an overwhelming amount of love on her birthday and took to Instagram to thank her fans.

“Kisses for all of you!! THANK YOU for my happy birthday wishes!!!!” she wrote. “I can’t possibly thank you all individually, but please know I love you all and words can’t explain how grateful I am for your love and support always❤❤.”

Happy birthday Jenna!