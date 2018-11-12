Channing Tatum’s New Girlfriend Jessie J Gets the Full ‘Magic Mike’ Experience at His Show

Just a week after new boyfriend Channing Tatum showed his support at one of her concerts, Jessie J returned the favor, attending the opening night of Tatum’s Magic Mike stage show in London on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The “Bang, Bang” singer, 30, took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share video from her night out at the show, which Tatum produces, at London’s Hippodrome Casino.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Magic Mike London Opening night,” the singer captioned a photo shared to her account, adding a string of emojis including the eggplant and flexed biceps. “Congratulations @channingtatum What a show …. Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this.”

The singer and Magic Mike actor only recently sparked their romance, with sources telling various publications that their relationship is “very new” and the two are “keeping it casual” and “having fun.”

“He loves that Jessie has her own successful career and he’s a big fan of her music,” a source said at the time. “He has watched her perform and has plans to attend more of her concerts.”

“Channing is her biggest fan,” another source added. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

The new couple has since been spotted on a number of occasions, including when Tatum attended her concert in Salt lake City in early October. They have also been spotted playing mini golf in Seattle.

Tatum’s relationship with the British songstress follows his April split from Jenna Dewan, the couple having announced their separation in a social media post.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they wrote in part. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The couple added that “there are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Tatum and Dewan had met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up, marrying just three years later in 2009. In May of 2013, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Everly Maiselle Tatum, whom they are seeking joint legal and physical custody of.

While Tatum has seemingly moved on from Dewan, the former World of Dance host also seems to have thrown herself back into the dating pool. Now, seven months after her split, she is “very happy” with her new relationship with Shameless actor Steve Kazee.