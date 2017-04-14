Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s $5M Las Vegas Airbnb Gives Us Serious Backyard Envy

Thanks @airbnb for the gift of the wonderful space while here in Vegas with my family. We’ve been on a crazy, no days off schedule prepping Magic Mike Live for y’all and it was awesome to be able to take a day with the whole team and relax. A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Channing Tatum has been working hard in Las Vegas producing the new Magic Mike Live show on the strip, PEOPLE reports.

When he wasn’t watching over the sexy choreography in the show, he was enjoying time with his family in this extravagant $5 million Airbnb.

The Spanish-style sleeps over 16 people in the 7 bedrooms and 8-bath layout.

“Thanks @airbnb for the gift of the wonderful space while here in Vegas with my family,” Tatum wrote on Instagram. “We’ve been on a crazy, no days off schedule prepping Magic Mike Live for y’all and it was awesome to be able to take a day with the whole team and relax.”

Jenna Dewan Tatum and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Everly also enjoyed the digs, which includes a large heated pool and Jacuzzi. The huge backyard is complete with an outdoor fireplace and tennis and basketball court.

A game room is found inside the mansion with a pool table, poker table, air hockey, bar and HD TVs.

